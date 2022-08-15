PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District
NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. ET.
PIX11 is partnering with Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College to host the event.
The debate, featuring a crowded field of candidates, will be moderated by PIX11’s Dan Mannarino, Ayana Harry and Henry Rosoff.
Here are the 5 candidates who will be on the debate stage Wednesday night:
Dan Goldman
Yuh-Line Niou
Carlina Rivera
Mondaire Jones
Jo Anne Simon
Questions to the candidates will focus on such issues as crime/guns, inflation/affordability, abortion and gridlock in Congress.
After the debate, PIX11 News coverage continues with a recap and analysis on the PIX11 News at 10PM.
Your Local Election Headquarters:
NY 10th Democratic Primary Debate
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST