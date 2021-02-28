Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France

AP Business
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France have opened an investigation for attempted murder after a news photographer was attacked and seriously injured while reporting on a suspected outbreak of youth violence, his newspaper said.

The newspaper L’Union said Sunday that Christian Lantenois, 65, was in a serious but stable condition at a hospital in Reims in northeast France.

The photographer was attacked Saturday while covering reports that youths, some apparently armed with metal bars and golf clubs, had massed in a sector of high-rise housing in the city, the newspaper said.

It said he appears to have been hit on the head by a projectile. The newspaper said Lantenois appears to have been attacked because he is a journalist. It said he had driven to the neighborhood in a car bearing the newspaper’s name.

The prosecutors’ office in Reims is investigating the attack as an attempted murder, L’Union said.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers protest for new COVID relief bill

Roller coaster ride with frigid wind chills, then a mild mid-week

Iona Prep, Stepinac play 7-game series because of COVID restrictions

Asian American community leaders demand action

NY marks 1 year since first known COVID case

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses gets a vegetarian, vegan friendly community fridge

Cuomo joins list of embattled NY governors

Cuomo scandal not going away