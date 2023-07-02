(Motor Authority) — A Ferrari Enzo direct from the private collection of two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso was sold at a Monaco auction earlier this month.

The final price paid, including the buyer’s fee, was a staggering 5.4 million euros (approximately $5.9 million). That’s more that double what Enzos normally sell for, even with today’s inflated prices for classic and specialty cars.

The celebrity ownership was no doubt one factor that juiced this particular Enzo’s price at auction. Alonso even left a video message that was played during the sale.

“It means a lot to me, and I’ve had a great time with the car…it’s a magic piece of art,” he said in the video. “I know that it’s going to be in good hands…please take care of the car and enjoy it.”

Fernando Alonso with his Ferrari Enzo – Photo credit: Monaco Car Auctions

However, the car also boasts the first completed Enzo body—Scocca no.1—meaning it’s one of the earliest Enzos built. The provenance is confirmed by the car’s Ferrari Classiche red book, according to Monaco Car Auctions, which handled the sale.

Ferrari built just 400 Enzo road cars, plus 30 Enzo-derived FXX track cars. Alonso’s Enzo is finished in Ferrari’s signature Rosso Corsa red and has just 2,982 miles on the odometer, although it’s not clear how many of those miles were actually added by Alonso, who drove for the Ferrari F1 team between 2010 and 2014 and today drives for Aston Martin.

Named after company founder Enzo Ferrari, the Enzo was Ferrari’s flagship supercar of the early 2000s, picking up where the F40 and F50 left off. Among other things, it was notable for a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and paddle-shifted transmission—standard fare in supercars today but fairly novel at the time. That transmission is paired with a 6.0-liter V-12 that spits out 650 hp and will hustle the Enzo from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds on to a top speed of 217 mph.

Also at the auction was a 1956 Ferrari 250 GT Boano that sold for 1,512,000 euros ($1.65 million), including the buyer’s fee. The car is one of a total 14 examples of the alloy-bodied coupes, and was raced at the 1956 Nassau Governor’s Trophy with customer racer Jan de Vroom behind the wheel.