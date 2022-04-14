NEW YORK — PIX11’s Katie Corrado joined Nexstar Automotive Expert Nik Miles for a look at the new Jeep Wagoneer, which just hit the floor at the New York International Auto Show.

The auto show returned to the Javits Center in Manhattan this week for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 shows were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Auto Show, which runs through April 24, features more than 700 cars and trucks from roughly 30 manufacturers.

Tickets to the auto show are $17 for adults and $7 for children. For more information, visit autoshowny.com.