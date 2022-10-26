The 2022 SEMA show is just around the corner and Acura on Wednesday previewed a trio of tuned 2023 Integras bound for the annual tuning fest in Las Vegas.

Previous Integra generations have been, and still are popular, among tuners, and Acura has sought to highlight the potential of the new 2023 model by partnering with top tuning talent to complete the builds. Those talents include Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita.

2023 Acura Integra modified for 2022 SEMA show

Dai Yoshihara is professional racing driver and has competed in events such as Formula Drift and the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. His Integra build was handled by California’s Evasive Motorsports and features a design inspired by modified Integras from the 1980s and ’90s.

Key modifications include an aero kit from EVS Tuning, 18-inch BBS REV7 forged alloys, a Whiteline adjustable suspension, Spoon intake and exhaust upgrades, Sparco seats with a harness, and an EVS Tuning carbon-fiber center console.

2023 Acura Integra modified for 2022 SEMA show

Sara Choi is a tuner from Hawaii, having started her career at just 15 years of age at a tuning company by the name of Sonic Motorsports. She worked with California’s Tony Star Performance on her build, which features a custom wide-body kit.

The wide body was designed by Choi and Walter Kim. It’s joined on Choi’s Integra by GReddy cooling systems under the hood, 19-inch Advan RSDF wheels, a Tein Suspension Flex Z coil-over suspension, and a Dogfight Race Pro steering wheel.

2023 Acura Integra modified for 2022 SEMA show

Coco Zurita is a BMX rider from Chile, and he looked to action sports for inspiration for his build, which was handled by California’s Autotuned. It features a coil-over suspension, carbon-fiber body panels, and a custom wrap designed by artist Andreas Wennevold.

Other modifications include an A’PEXi exhaust, a GReddy intercooler, 18-inch Kansei KNP wheels, Wilwood brakes, an Auto Tuned aero kit, and plenty of MOMO interior goodies.

This year’s SEMA show is scheduled for Nov. 1-4.

