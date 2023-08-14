Luxury EV brand Pininfarina is almost ready to add a second production model to join its Battista electric hypercar.

The new model is called the B95, and it has been confirmed for a reveal on Aug. 17 ahead of a formal debut the following day at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the premier events on the 2023 Monterey Car Week schedule.

Pininfarina has already announced plans to debut the Pura Vision SUV concept and special-edition Battista Edizione Nino Farina at this week’s California event, but the B95 is a separate, unrelated model. A single teaser shot released over the weekend hints at a low-slung model with influences borrowed from the Pura Vision.

Pininfarina has described the B95 as a “collectible masterpiece” for discerning buyers, suggesting it will be a limited edition and not one of the volume models Pininfarina is planning, such as the production version of the Pura Vision.

Pininfarina Pura Vision concept

In a statement, Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà said the B95 will be a new proposition for the brand, suggesting that its body style will be different than those of the Battista hypercar and Pura Vision SUV. He also said the B95 will take influences from the Pura Vision.

“It is the first time anywhere in the world that these special models will be presented together, spearheaded by the extraordinary new B95—an entirely new proposition that takes inspiration from our recently revealed Vision design concept.”

Pininfarina as early as 2019 announced plans for a five-car lineup that was to include the Battista, plus an SUV, a sedan, and possibly coupe and convertible models. It isn’t clear whether the B95 will be one of these vehicles.

