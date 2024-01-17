Aston Martin says it will reveal a redesigned Vantage sports car on Feb. 12.

In a series of posts on X, Aston Martin confirmed the reveal date and provided a few glimpses of the car. More revealing prototype examples of both the coupe and convertible (Vantage Roadster) have also been spotted in the past.

Sales are due to start later this year, meaning the car should arrive as a 2024 or 2025 model in the U.S. Just as the new DB12 is a heavy update of its DB11 predecessor, the new Vantage will be a heavy update of the current Vantage, which has been on sale since the 2019 model year.

The prototypes, though camouflaged, point to new styling up front, including larger headlights and a more conservative grille in Aston Martin’s traditional shape. Turn signals will also be added to the side mirror caps.

Teaser for new Aston Martin Vantage debuting on Feb. 12

Under the hood should be the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 found in the current Vantage, as well as the DB12. The engine is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter unit that in the DB12 delivers a maximum of 671 hp. Look for a lower output in the new Vantage, though at the same time possibly a higher figure than the current Vantage’s 503 hp.

In addition to a power boost, the DB12 received multiple tweaks to the chassis, including a new suspension design with adjustable dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, an electronically controlled rear differential, and increased rigidity. Expect similar tweaks for the Vantage.

The interior design should also get a major step up in quality and technology compared to the current Vantage, as was the case for the DB11 in its transformation into the DB12. In one of its posts on X, Aston Martin included a video showing a fancy seat and a voiceover from current Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso who talked about the connection a car should deliver as soon as you sit in the driver’s seat.

Aston Martin will no longer offer a V-12 in the Vantage. The automaker launched the last of its V12 Vantage sports cars in 2022. The V-12 isn’t the only option being dropped from the Vantage. The Vantage line is Aston Martin’s last car with the option of a manual, and the automaker is expected to phase out the third pedal with the arrival of the new car.

