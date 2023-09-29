Kia is recalling 1,730,192 vehicles for an increased fire risk in the engine compartment, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday.

It’s at least the sixth recall for an increased fire risk in the past three years for Kia as well as parent company Hyundai.

In the latest recall, the hydraulic electronic control unit for the stability control system can short-circuit over time for unknown reasons. The short-circuit leads to an excessive current that could trigger a fire in the engine compartment when the vehicles are being driven or while parked.

As such, Kia advises owners of the affected vehicles to park outside and away from other buildings or structures, such as a detached garage, until the recall fix is complete.

The affected vehicles are as follows:

Owners may notice a burning or melting smell, smoke from the engine bay, and the ABS light or engine malfunction light may appear. Kia identified 13 vehicles with damage related to the issue, mostly melted areas of the circuit board.

Recalls related to fire have plagued Hyundai and Kia in recent years, for a myriad of reasons. In August, Hyundai and Kia recalled nearly 100,000 new vehicles for an oil pump in the stop/start system that could overheat, and lead to an engine fire. In May 2021, Kia expanded the recall of the 2013-2015 Optima sedan and Sorento crossover for brake fluid that can leak onto the same electronic control unit as in this recall, and trigger a fire.

In March 2021, Kia recalled Sportage and Cadenzas for a short circuit in the control unit. That marked the third fire-related recall in seven months. In December 2020, Kia and sister company Hyundai recalled more than 400,000 vehicles for premature wear on connecting rod bearings that could puncture the engine block, cause oil to leak and result in smoke and/or fire. In September 2020, the brands recalled nearly 600,000 vehicles for a short in the anti-lock braking system that could cause a fire.

For the current recall, Kia will alert owners by mail as early as Nov. 14 to take the affected car to a Kia dealer, where new fuses will be installed. Owners who have paid to have the work completed will be eligible for reimbursement. For more info, contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542 or visit Kia’s recall page here.

Check the nhtsa.gov for other Hyundai/Kia recalls.

Related Articles