Original examples of the Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II homologation special of the early 1990s can fetch more than half a million dollars today at auction, but HWA wants to build a modern homage that will cost even more. Much more.

The German motorsports and engineering outfit founded by one of the founders of AMG last week revealed the first details on the project. Dubbed the HWA Evo, each new car will be based on donor 190E chassis (likely run-of-the-mill models) and cost 714,000 euros (approximately $780,000).

HWA plans to build 100 units and targets a start of deliveries in late 2025. Another motorsports and engineering company, Prodrive, revealed a similar project earlier this year linked to the Subaru Impreza 22B STI.

HWA said it is working with a company called Curated to market the cars. Curated is a U.S. company specializing in the sale and restoration of classic cars from the 1970s up to the early 2000s.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

The original 190 E Evo II and earlier Evo were built to meet homologation rules for DTM, and featured Cosworth-developed 2.5-liter inline-4 engines, along with chassis and aerodynamic upgrades similar to those on the actual race cars. A total 502 units were built of each version, making them among the rarest of modern Mercedes cars.

Teaser sketches of the HWA Evo show a design that closely resembles the 190 E Evo II. However, HWA doesn’t plan to build replicas. Instead, the company will use modern technology for the powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, and perhaps most importantly, safety.

No technical details have been revealed as the specifications are still being finalized.

HWA’s announcement of the HWA Evo project marks the company’s 25th anniversary this year. HWA was founded by Hans Werner Aufrecht, one of the co-founders of AMG, who started the company to continue his focus on motorsports after selling his stake in AMG to Mercedes in 1998. Mercedes eventually acquired all of AMG the following year. Various projects HWA has been involved with include DTM, Formula 3, and Formula E racing; production of CLK GTR homologation specials; and engine development for the Pagani Huayra R track car.

