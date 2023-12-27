The Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II was a homologation special required for DTM competition, which was launched in 1990 in a limited run of 502 cars. It’s an icon of the era, and now HWA wants to recreate the magic by building a modern example.

HWA’s car is known as the HWA Evo, and just 100 will be built, each priced at 714,000 euros (approximately $789,000). The company last week released the first photos of the final design and said it expects deliveries to start in late 2025.

HWA is a German motorsports and engineering outfit founded by one of the founders of AMG. It has close links to Mercedes, including famously building the homologation specials for Mercedes’ CLK GTR endurance race car.

Specifications for its modern Evo are still being finalized. HWA said it doesn’t intend to simply build a replica of the 190 E Evo II, but instead plans to utilize the latest technology in the areas of powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, and perhaps most importantly, safety.

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

The original 190 E Evo II and earlier Evo came powered by a Cosworth-developed 2.5-liter inline-4 engine, and feature chassis and aerodynamic upgrades similar to those on the actual race cars from which they are derived.

While the mechanicals will be updated for modern Evo, the official photos point to a design closely matching the 190 E Evo II. All the signature details are there, like the flared wheel arches, huge rear wing, and prominent front splitter. The head and taillights, while featuring the same shape as the original, are new designs though.

HWA said it will use donor chassis 190 E chassis for its modern Evo, most likely likely run-of-the-mill models. An original 190 E Evo chassis would likely prove too expensive. One of the cars sold at auction recently for 365,000 euros ($403,000).

HWA said it is working with a company called Curated to market the cars. Curated is a U.S. company specializing in the sale and restoration of classic cars from the 1970s up to the early 2000s.

