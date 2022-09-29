More and more automakers are turning to the tech giants to develop various in-car systems, providing owners with a level of technology familiarity. For example, we’ve seen many automakers use Google’s Android operating system and built-in apps for their own infotainment systems.

The latest is BMW which said its next-generation voice assistant will use technology from Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. The announcement was made on Wednesday during Amazon’s 2022 Devices and Services launch event.

“The Alexa technology will enable an even more natural dialogue between driver and vehicle, so drivers can stay focused on the road,” Stephan Durach, BMW Group’s head of connectivity and development of technical operations, said in a statement.

BMW still plans to have its own voice assistant which will be better suited to the various functions linked to the car. It will also have its own associated data protection measures separate to those of Alexa. For anyone used to using Alexa, this will also be available in BMW cars. The two systems will work alongside each other, BMW said.

BMW said its first vehicles with the Alexa-backed voice assistant will be launched within the next two years.

