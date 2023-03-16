The next salvo in Audi’s EV onslaught will come in the form of the Q6 E-Tron, which the automaker on Thursday said will debut in the second half of 2023.

The timing points to the electric compact crossover arriving in the U.S. as a 2024 model. Both a regular crossover body as shown in the teasers and a more coupe-like design are planned. The latter will carry the Sportback designation, just like the larger Q8 Sportback E-Tron.

Spy shots of prototypes suggest a high-performance RS Q6 E-Tron from the Audi Sport division is also planned.

The Q6 E-Tron will be the first vehicle based on parent company Volkswagen Group’s PPE platform for high-volume luxury models. An electric Porsche Macan based on the PPE platform will follow in early 2024.

Electric Porsche Macan prototype

The platform was developed by Audi in partnership with Porsche and will have an 800-volt electrical system and range capabilities of 300 miles or more.

For the electric Macan, we know the platform will feature a 98-kwh battery pack and an electric motor driving each axle. At least one grade will deliver a combined output of more than 603 hp and 740 lb-ft of torque, numbers that might also translate to the aforementioned RS Q6 E-Tron.

The arrival of the Q6 E-Tron later this year will mark the start of one of Audi’s most ambitious model rollout programs. The automaker will introduce 20 new or updated vehicles by the end of 2025, and more than half will be electric. Beyond 2026, the automaker plans to exclusively launch EVs.

Related Articles