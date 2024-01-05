The redesigned 2025 Mini Countryman that debuted last fall is now just months away from reaching U.S. showrooms.

It’s slated to start sales in May and will be available with the choice of gas or electric powertrains.

Mini has previously confirmed E and SE electric grades for the U.S., plus a high-performance John Cooper Works grade with a gas powertrain.

The automaker has now also confirmed a gas-powered S grade will be available. It will come with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 rated at 241 hp, plus an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

2025 Mini Countryman S

A gas-powered Countryman C serving as the entry point to the range has been announced for markets outside the U.S., though it isn’t clear whether this grade will be offered locally. The C grade is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo-3 and mild-hybrid system. The setup is rated at 167 hp.

The JCW performance flagship comes with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 312 hp on tap. The E and SE electric grades both come with a 66.5-kwh battery. The E grade gets a single-motor front-wheel-drive powertrain good for 188 hp while the SE has a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain good for 308 hp. EPA range estimates will be announced closer to the market launch.

Both the gas and electric Countrymans are based on the same FAAR platform from Mini’s BMW Group parent. Production of both versions is also handled at the same BMW plant in Leipzig, Germany. The plant also builds FAAR-based BMW models such as the 1-Series and 2-Series.

The 2025 Countryman’s length has grown to 174 inches, up 5.1 inches versus the outgoing model, and the height has also grown about 2.4 inches to 63.5 inches. Storage space is 16 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and 51 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.

2025 Mini Countryman SE 2025 Mini Countryman SE 2025 Mini Countryman SE

The dash design skips a traditional instrument cluster, with key driving information instead moved to the circular, 9.4-inch diameter infotainment screen in the center. A head-up display will be available for drivers who still want the key information straight ahead. Buyers will also be able to add textile surfaces on the dash for the first time, as well as sport seats and a panoramic glass roof.

The Countryman S will arrive with a starting price of $39,895. Buyers wanting the extra performance of the JCW Countryman will need to pay $47,895. Both figures include a $995 destination charge.

Pricing for the electric grades hasn’t been announced.

Mini also has a redesigned Cooper hatch due for the 2025 model year. There will be gas and electric versions, though timing for the U.S. market hasn’t been announced. The gas Cooper is expected to arrive later this year. The electric version will likely follow in 2026, when it starts production at Mini’s plant in the U.K. alongside an electric subcompact crossover to be called the Aceman. The electric version is currently built exclusively in China and would attract steep tariffs if imported to the U.S.

Related Articles