Select buyers of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 were offered a special Jailbreak option that included one-of-one paint colors.

According to a post on the SRT Hellcat Forum, between 20 and 25 customers were selected by Dodge for the Demon 170 Jailbreak option. Each had the ability to pick one of 40 colors, including a mix of retro and modern hues, for their Demon 170. All participants were sent samples of all 40 color options, and the first to reply with an email got their color selection, according to the post. Only one car will be painted in each color.

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Dodge spokesperson Darren Jacobs later confirmed to Motor Authority that some customers were offered the one-of-one Jailbreak option based on brand loyalty.

“Select individuals were offered this exclusive paint option based on their new Dodge Charger and Challenger purchase history and Dodge brand affiliation,” Jacobs said. “This one-of-one paint option will add an extra layer of customization and collectability to the record-breaking Challenger SRT Demon 170, and was made available on a limited basis to those who have meant so much to the latest era of Dodge muscle. The option is no longer being offered.”

2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

Unveiled in March, the Demon 170 is the seventh and final “Last Call” special edition, bringing an end to the current internal-combustion era for the Challenger coupe and its Dodge Charger sedan sibling. Dodge possessed the Demon 170 with a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that makes 1,025 hp and 945 lb-ft of torque on E85 (output drops on E10 premium fuel), which enables a claimed 0-60 mph time of 1.66 seconds on a prepped surface without rollout and an NHRA-certified 8.91-second quarter mile at 151.17 mph.

Production will be limited, but the exact number depends on how many cars can be built before Challenger production officially shuts down December 31. The MSRP is $96,666, but a $1,595 destination charge and $2,100 gas guzzler tax bump the effective base price to $100,361. A buyer paid $700,000 for the final build slot at auction. Dodge has not said how much the Jailbreak paint option will cost those customers selected to get it, but rumors put the one-of-one paint jobs at $30,000.

