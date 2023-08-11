(The Car Connection) — The 2024 Kia Sportage arrives for the new model year with standard LED headlights, second-row seat-mounted airbags, and a 2.5-liter engine that emits less emissions particulates. The compact crossover costs $800 more than the redesigned 2023 Kia Sportage, Kia announced Wednesday.

Kia only announced pricing for gas models powered by a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Prices for the 2024 Kia Sportage hybrid and 2024 Sportage plug-in hybrid have not been announced yet.

Every Sportage comes well equipped with a suite of driver-assist features that include LED headlights with automatic high beams, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active lane control, parking sensors, and a rear-occupant alert. Standard convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth pairing for two phones simultaneously.

The base LX costs $28,415, including a $1,325 destination fee. All-wheel drive costs $1,800 extra across the lineup except on X models, where it is standard.

The $30,415 EX might be the best value, buffing up the standard 17-inch wheels with 18-inchers and adding gloss black bits to the exterior. Inside, it swaps out cloth upholstery for synthetic leather, and upgrades to a 10-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, though it loses wireless connectivity despite adding a wireless smartphone charger. Someday soon, Hyundai/Kia will correct this confounding head unit. The EX also adds blind-spot monitors and a safe-exit warning to alert occupants of a cyclist or car coming up on their blindside before exiting the car.

The SX costs $33,915 this year, but it’s no longer offered with AWD. Additional features include navigation-based adaptive cruise control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and the full gloss-black treatment outside.

It can be enhanced with the SX Prestige (AWD is available) that adds 19-inch wheels, premium synthetic leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, heated and cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, and parking sensors. It costs $35,915.

The $33,215 X-Line model gets distinct bumpers and gloss-black side mirrors, roof rails, window surrounds, and 19-inch wheels. AWD is standard, but it otherwise has the SX features.

Related Articles

The $37,415 X-Pro adds 17-inch wheels wrapped in BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and a locking center differential for some off-road power on uneven, rutted paths. Feature content is also the same as the SX, while the X-Pro Prestige follows the path of the SX Prestige and tops the lineup at $39,215.

The 2024 Kia Sportage gas model goes on sale soon.