Many parents consider purchasing a car as a high school or college graduation gift. The child is more independent, and often needs a vehicle for a job or college. But there’s a dilemma: new cars are expensive (today, they average is $36,000); but used cars can be undependable. So, what do you do?

Used cars can be a good option, especially if you know the driving habits of the owner. A car belonging to a grandparent may be a great deal — they can be larger and have low mileage — but be aware that older vehicles often lack the safety technology of newer cars. For example, nearly every car comes with antilock brakes, but older cars lack the stability control that helps prevent a skid. Additionally, the newer the car, the more airbags and hands-free technology are available. At AAA, we know that distracted driving accounts for more than half the crashes that involve teens — Bluetooth technology can help keep the phone out of a younger driver’s hand. Infotainment systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integrate more music and apps that can help keep the driver focused on the road, and not on their device.

The size of the vehicle is a key consideration for younger drivers. While it may seem preferable to buy a smaller new car with all the latest safety features, even the best subcompact with a good rating may not protect occupants as well as a larger car. However, a large SUV, sedan or pickup truck can be too much to handle for drivers with less than five years of experience. The best choice may be the boring choice: a mid-sized sedan. The Hyundai Sonata, Toyota Camry and Honda Accord are dependable, perform well in crash tests and offer the right mix of safety, size and maneuverability. Based on the age and size of the vehicle, a hand-me-down family car — like a mid-sized SUV — may also be a good choice. Your teen is already familiar with the car, you know the driving history and the driver sits higher for better visibility. (Save that new car purchase for yourself!) Some popular SUV choices include the Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Kia Sorento, Ford Flex and Chevrolet Equinox.

Another consideration is power. If the car has a powerful engine (and today that can be a four-cylinder engine that makes 300 or more horsepower), it could be too much to handle. More horsepower often leads to risky behaviors.

A final thought is fuel economy, especially if the younger driver is paying for gas. Fuel prices vary over time; choosing a vehicle that will keep fuel bills reasonable will pay off over the long term.

Whatever vehicle you purchase, have it checked out thoroughly with a trusted mechanic before you drive it. Our AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities can provide a bumper-to-bumper, thorough safety inspection, so you’ll feel safer once your child is behind the wheel. And, with any purchase, new or used, look at crash test data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) before you make your decision. Shop together with your child — while car shopping can be difficult, it is a great opportunity to learn a life skill and have some fun!