With so many drivers on the road – all with something blinking, ringing or chatting nearby – it’s important to be wary of distracted driving. Taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles a driver’s risk of a crash.

Distracted Driving Affects Everyone

3,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2020, according to the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Distracted driving involves any activity that can cause a driver to take their eyes, hands or mind off the road, endangering themselves and others. Sending a text message, talking on a cell phone, using a navigation system and eating while driving are a few examples.

A large majority of respondents surveyed for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index perceived reading (93%) and typing (92%) a text/email as very or extremely dangerous. The concern for these distracted driving behaviors is right up there with drowsy and drunk or impaired driving.

Should There Be Texting While Driving Bans?

All states have a law in place that bans motorists from using mobile devices completely or partially while driving, although some are stricter than others.

Most drivers agree with these restrictions, with nearly 80% supporting laws against holding and talking on a cellphone behind the wheel. However, only 45% of drivers surveyed for the Traffic Safety Culture Index support laws against reading, typing, or sending a text or email while driving.

Attitude vs. Behavior

Despite a high number of drivers reporting the perceived danger, risks of arrest and personal/social disapproval of mobile use behind the wheel – and being in favor of distracted driving laws related to handheld devices – many drivers still do not practice what they preach.

About 26% of drivers admitted to driving while typing or sending a text/email at least once in the past month. More than one-third (37%) reported talking on the phone and 36% admitted to reading a hand-held device while behind the wheel.

Distraction From In-Car Technologies

As part of a separate study, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety looked at just how distracting car tech can be. Participants were asked to use interactive technologies such as voice commands and touch screens to make a call, send a text message or program navigation while driving, to evaluate visual and cognitive demands, as well as the amount of time spent to use these features.

The research revealed that while car infotainment systems and connected car apps like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can help cut down on distracted driving activities, they can still take the driver’s eyes off the road for a significant amount of time, especially older drivers.

On average, older drivers (ages 55-75) removed their eyes and attention from the road for more than eight seconds longer than younger drivers (ages 21-36) when performing simple tasks like programming navigation or tuning the radio using in-vehicle infotainment technology.

