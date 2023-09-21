Viewer-submitted questions for The Car Doctor:

Q: Our 2015 Ford Edge with just 60,000 miles began hesitating and the Wrench Warning Light came on for a short time. My wife soon reached her destination and parked, and when she restarted the car the light was out and has been fine since. Our dealer drove it but could not replicate the problem. They performed a diagnostic pinpoint test and said the codes indicate possible trouble with the transmission range sensor and solenoid body. They estimated the cost of the repairs to be $1,600, but could not guarantee this would fix the problem. I trust our dealer but declined at this time since it only happened once and is now running fine. Your thoughts?

A: The wrench icon indicates a problem with the drivetrain, and one or more of the sensors in the transmission detected a problem. Your car, like most, is basically a rolling computer and battery voltage is critical to proper operation of the vehicle. Since your car is eight years old, the first or even second battery could be at the end of its useful life. I would perform a battery test as well as basic voltage-drop tests. I have seen that something as simple as a battery replacement cure a myriad of electrical problems in the most basic economy car to the the priciest exotic vehicle.

Q: Do brake parts have a warranty? Specifically brake rotors and brake pads.

A: When it comes to new cars, the brake pads may only have a one-year warranty, since brake pads wear is typically controlled by the driver. Some drivers can get 60,000 miles or more out of brakes, other drivers who are hard on brakes may only get 10,000 miles out of the same set. Aftermarket parts can come with anything from a one-year warranty to a “lifetime” warranty. NAPA Premium brake parts, for example, offer a two-year warranty. All these warranties protect the buyer against workmanship or defects, but where it can get confusing is when parts are worn out due to age. My best advice when it comes to brakes is to buy a quality brand. I’ve been accused of being a cheapskate, but I never skimp on brakes.

Q: I have a 2013 Acura ILX 2.0 with 90,000 miles. We purchased the car in 2014 with 9,000 miles. Acura recommends the use of premium gas, but we have always used mid-grade with no issues. Is it still necessary to use mid-grade or could we go to regular unleaded gas? There is a significant difference in cost!

A: Acura recommends using 91 octane fuel, cautioning that using a lower octane fuel could result in reduced power. Acura also states that using fuel with less than an 87-octane rating could result in engine damage. The key wording is that 91 octane is a recommendation, not a requirement. If it were me, I would try the 87-octane fuel; if you were satisfied with the engine performance then keep using it and save money.

Q: I have owned a 2007 Honda Pilot for years, having purchased it as a certified used vehicle. I have a question about the door locks. As the driver, when exiting the vehicle (in PARK and the engine off) with the doors still locked, I always must first unlock the door myself before my door opens. I have always wondered why the act of opening the door (once parked and with engine off) did not automatically unlock the door. Same with anyone sitting in the front passenger seat — they go to open their door but then either the driver or passenger needs to unlock it before the door will open. Can this be changed?

A: On newer Honda vehicles, you can access the door unlocking feature in a menu in the Information Display. On older vehicles there is no menu, but you can change how the doors unlock. Try this: with the doors closed, turn the ignition key to ON (II), then press the master (driver side) UNLOCK and hold for 10 seconds. After the first 5 seconds you should hear one or two clicks close together. Keep holding until you hear another click 5 seconds later. The, within 5 more second, turn the ignition key back to off. After that, when you stop the car and put it in PARK, all doors should unlock.

Q: I took my six-year-old (60,000 mile) Ford Explorer in for service and asked the shop to check the belts and hoses. I am planning lots of ski trips this winter and do not want a breakdown. The shop told me everything looked fine. I remember as a kid replacing fan belts and radiator hoses every few years. In a day when everything seems to be made cheaply, are belts and hoses that much better?

A: Today’s radiator hoses and the main serpentine belts can last ten years or more. As the car gets older, look for belt cracking and glazing and inspect the hoses for soft spots or bubbles/bulging. But at six years old, I would not expect a problem.

Got a car question, email the Car Doctor for a personal reply. jpaul@aaanortheast.com

If you’d like more information, head to AAA Northeast.