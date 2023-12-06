Viewer-submitted questions for The Car Doctor:

Q: What is the latest with “soy-based wires in cars?” I did some research and read that a judge ruled in favor of the car makers (saying it’s not their fault) and that the squirrels/rodent are an outside influence problem. What are consumers supposed to do? I am hearing stories of repairs from $600 – $1,300 for this wire chewing problem. The car makers are putting the same soy-based wires back in for replacement, so we are supposed keep going back to the dealer for $600 repair every 6 months? I read that soy is the cheaper option, or better for the planet (instead of petroleum) for the car makers. I am in the market for a new car and do not want to have to deal with this. It happened to a friend of mine. She is now looking up ways to keep squirrels off her driveway. She did research and saw that there is a special tape (like duct tape) that rodents do not like (coated with cayenne pepper or something). What is your take on this? How do we combat this problem?

A: There is lots of misinformation on soy-based wiring and at one time I believed the soy coating also attracted rodents. However, after talking to experts, I learned that while the insulation is soy-based, it is not a “food” product and does not attract rodents. Rodents chew through things to sharpen their teeth, so perhaps traditional petroleum-based wiring just didn’t taste good. And, while soy-based products are better for the planet, they are not necessarily less expensive. Capsicum-based tape can work, but it can be time consuming and fairly expensive to install. As we continue to build into open spaces, rodents will inevitably move closer to our cars. I have seen mice, chipmunks, rats and even an opossum build a nest under the hood of a truck. A guest on my radio program with a very expensive BMW supercar ended up with more than $20,000 worth of damage due to rats. His solution was to develop a car cover (getcoverseal.com) that is a little awkward to use but does work. You might also try deterrents that trick the rodents into thinking there is a predator nearby; readers have had some success placing pouches of spearmint oil under the hood. Readers, share your rodent stories with me via email – jpaul@aaanortheast.com.

Q: My car won't start, and a message appears on the dash "Key not detected." What do I do?

A: More than likely the key fob battery has died. With most vehicles if you use the “dead fob” to press the start button, there will be enough of a signal to get the car to start. If the car starts, replace the fob battery.

Q: I looked for AAA recommended mechanics, but the endorsed ones are all quite far from me. When I lived in a small town, I asked my neighbors and they all sent me to the same guy, but I am pretty isolated where I am now so I can’t do that. Is there any way I can find a good trustworthy person closer to me who AAA does not have on their radar? I hate to just go with some random guy.

A: I have a similar issue where I live, with limited shops and very busy Approved Auto Repair facilities. You could look for a shop and then check with the Better Business Bureau or local Chamber of Commerce. Another option I have seen is to post a message on your town’s Facebook page asking for recommendations. You may find the same name pops up, which is a good sign. If you are taking your vehicle to a new shop for the first time, have them do simple maintenance, like an oil change or bulb replacements. If the experience is good, continue to go there. If the shop is really good, let AAA know; we would love to have them in our Approved Auto Repair network. Readers, you can find AAA Approved Auto Repair facilities in your area by visiting AAA.com/AutoRepair. All shops are fully vetted and certified.

Q: We just bought a 2023 Sonata Hybrid. We love the car, but the buying process caused unnecessary headaches. I would like to know what you think. The car was purchased less than a month ago with 68 miles on it. The Hyundai warranty start date is four months prior to when I purchased it. The dealer said not to worry, that it would autocorrect but it hasn’t done so. Then the dealer said they would send me a letter with the correction, but that hasn’t happened either. What happens in nine years and 10 months if the dealer closes, and I need warranty work? The second issue I have is that there is no spare tire, just a mobility kit. I have shopped around at a couple of tire stores, and no one seems to sell spare tires for this car. Should I just let it go or keep trying to procure a spare tire?

A: I would start by calling Hyundai customer relations (800 633-5151) and see what they have to say. To me it sounds like the dealer entered the car in service and then maybe the deal fell apart. Hyundai customer relations should be able to give you information. Regarding the spare tire, you may be able to find a universal spare tire. Many readers have recommended https://ezsparewheel.com; I checked online, and they do have a spare for your car. However, it may not fit into the floor storage and will take up trunk space. Be sure to investigate that.

Q: I purchased a new 2018 Fiat 500 POP which now has 26,000 miles on it. Shortly after purchasing it, I noticed that on occasion at start up, the odometer would start flashing and continue until I turned the car off. It would just occur sporadically (maybe one out of every five starts) and was unrelated to anything else that was going on. The dealership worked on it numerous times, consulting with the manufacturer and eventually even replacing the dashboard and updating the software. Nothing worked. I have learned to live with it by checking it every time I start the car. When I see it happening, I immediately turn off the key and start it again and then it does not recur (ever) for that trip. But may happen after the next start. Are you familiar with this problem? Any suggestions?

A: Your description sounds like a poor connection or communication between modules. There are several computer modules that need to talk with each other and typically the one common denominator is that the Bluetooth communication module that has failed. After doing a bit of research, it seems as though your problem is a combination of a poorly designed part and moisture intrusion that causes the failure.

