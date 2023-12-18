Viewer-submitted questions for The Car Doctor:

Q: I have a 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, which goes through a lot of oil. I am adding from 5 to 10 quarts of high-mileage oil between filter changes. I have read articles and watched videos about this issue, but besides changing the PCV a few times I have not done anything else. What is your opinion of these cars? I was told by the dealership that these engines have a lifetime warranty as long as the engine is clean inside.

A: There is a technical service bulletin that has to do with connecting rod failure on many models. Oil consumption is also a common issue, but that warranty is likely expired. The first step should be an oil consumption test performed and documented by the dealer. Then, an engine flush should be performed to clean up the piston rings. If this doesn’t help, then the engine may need to be replaced. The technical service bulletin provides warranty coverage for engine long block repair or replacement regarding engine damage or malfunction from connecting rod bearing wear and has been extended to 10 years or 120,000 miles from the date of original retail delivery or date of first use, whichever occurs first. Warranty coverage is valid for original and subsequent owners. The dealer may be able to work with the Hyundai corporate office to help you out with warranty repairs.

Q: The horn in my old Buick often does not work. The blower fan is also not working. When the horn does not work, the heater does not work on any setting (defrost or vents) and the radio/heater/clock display goes out. Are these related issues? I do plan to get it to my mechanic but was hoping for some input from you prior.

A: The horn is likely a separate issue, but the blower fan and heater readout may be related. The clock could also be related to the horn. The horn and clock have power when the car is off, but the fan and heater display do not. At this point, the issues need to be looked at in small groups, using a wiring diagram and careful observation of what is going on under the dash. Sorry, but there is not an easy fix on this, just time and diagnostic troubleshooting.

Q: Is there one leather cleaner for seats that you prefer over others?

A: I have generally had good luck with Meguiar’s products (and no, they do not pay me) and their Ultimate Leather Detailer is a good product. Also, Griots also makes good products that I will use from time to time with good success.

Q: I am the original owner of a 2004 Acura TSX and was one of the first people to purchase the car at my dealer in April 2003. I love the car; it has 173,000 miles and runs great as I maintain it and service it regularly. Since buying it, I have only brought it the Acura dealer for service, and I have always put premium 93 octane gas in the car, as was recommended. Should I still use premium grade gasoline in the car or is it okay to use a lower grade such as 89 or 87?

A: In the 2004 Acura, 91 octane is what is required. Unlike many vehicles that have a higher-octane recommendation (not a requirement), you can sacrifice a little performance for economy. Since Acura does not give you that option, I would stick to higher octane fuel.

Q: I have a 2020 Toyota RAV4 hybrid. I am totally confused on coolant change intervals; it seems all over the map. The plate on inside of hood says to change inverter coolant for first time at 150,000 miles. To me that seems excessive. Also, I was given a price from the dealer of approximately $530 for flush and fill for radiator and inverter coolant, which also seems high. Can you clear this up?

A: According to the service table that I use (which is directly from Toyota) the engine coolant – providing it is in good condition (not low, dirty and still protecting the engine to -34 degrees) – is good for 100,000 miles and the invertor coolant is good for 150,000 miles. So, about 10,000 miles equals one year. Initial replacement for engine coolant is recommended at 100,000 miles/120 months and should be again every 50,000 miles/60 months thereafter. The Hybrid Drive coolant Initial replacement is at 150,000 miles/180 months, then every 50,000 miles/60 months thereafter. While you certainly could do it sooner, according to the manufacturer it is not necessary.

Q: As the wintry weather is coming and there are already threats of snow in the forecasts, I see drivers putting their car’s wipers up in the air. What are your thoughts on this?

A: Many drivers will stand the wiper arms up to prevent the blades from sticking to the windshield. I have a couple of problems with this. First, the wiper could get ice on it and in a strong wind, smack the windshield and possibly crack the window. The other issue is that when the wiper arms are up, you are overextending the spring that keeps the wiper properly tensioned on the windshield. Finally, I’ve read hundreds of vehicle owner’s manuals and I never seen a mention of putting the wiper arms in the “service-position” during inclement weather.

Q: I’ve heard that Honda is having issues with the battery on the 2020 Civic. My car has less than 25,000 miles on it and, as of now, I haven’t had a problem. Should I replace the battery now before winter really sets in or does a three-year-old battery have plenty of life left in it?

A: The typical life of a battery is three to five years and the Honda battery – although adequate from what I can see – has only a 315-350 cold cranking amperage (CCA) rating. Most replacement batteries are rated at 400-500 CCA. If this were my car, I would certainly have the battery tested and if it doesn’t test “good” I would replace it with a battery of at least 400 CCA.

Q: have a question about the dashboard indicator for the hybrid battery in my 2013 Toyota Prius. I bought it new, and it now has 103,00 miles on it, and the mpg fuel consumption has remained the same. The car has run fine over the years. Lately, however, I’ve noticed when traveling at slower speeds (25-30 MPH behind slow traffic like a school bus) the indicator drops considerably and seems to take a longer time to reach higher levels. There is no “check engine light” on, nor any other signs of the hybrid battery going south. I like the car as it does not have lithium batteries like the newer models, and the Toyota salesman told me not to worry. I’ve heard the same from a few mechanics as well. What is your take on my concerns?

A: I think your hybrid traction battery is starting to age-out, and it is showing its ten years. However, I agree with your friends that you don’t need to worry about it at this point. Yes, at some point the traction battery won’t accept a charge and will need to be replaced. But in speaking with other hybrid owners of similar vehicles, you should have several more years of fuel-efficient driving left.

Q: I have had my Chevrolet 2001 Impala for 20 years; I purchased it when the 2-year lease was done, and it had 25,000 miles on it. Today the car only has 45,000 miles. It stays in the garage when not driven, and I love this car. My issue is that I get a message that says “traction control off” and the ABS light comes on. I have replaced the ABS wheel sensor hub once on the passenger side and twice on the driver’s side. I read that occasionally the connector for the hub goes bad and doesn’t make a good connection, thereby triggering the dashboard lights. Have you heard of this?

A: The problem you are experiencing is fairly typical and probably could have been avoided if Chevrolet had used slightly longer wiring to the wheel sensors. When you take a hard left or right turn, the wires stretch and eventually break, and the wheel sensor is unable to communicate with the computer. If that happens, the traction control and antilock brake system revert to conventional operation. When the wheel is turned straight, the connection is reestablished, and the light goes out.

Q: Recently there has been a plethora of advertisements for portable tire inflators. These are standalone devices and don’t need to be plugged in the cigarette lighter. Airmoto is the brand that is most often named in advertisements, but I’ve seen other brands as well. What do you think of these devices? Is there any one or two in particular that you might suggest I consider?

A: I am not familiar with the Airmoto inflater, but it certainly seems to get very positive reviews. I do like its small size and simple operation, which would be a handy accessory on a bike or motorcycle. The inflater that I use most is made by WORX; it uses their replaceable power share battery. I like the idea of an interchangeable battery since I also have a WORX string trimmer and leaf blower. In our family cars I keep a 12-volt jump pack and 12-volt compressor. The compressor is not convenient since you need to plug it into the car, but certainly easier than changing a flat tire. Since I looked up Airmoto on the web, I now get at least daily emails from them, and every email seems to have a slightly lower price or includes other items. So, if Airmoto is your choice, wait for the best price.

Q: I noticed the intake manifold on my 1999 Nissan Maxima has oil residue on and around the bolts. The car only has 56,000 miles on it. I was thinking the PCV valve may need replacement. What do you think?

A: If the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve is sticking to the engine, it will build up pressure and it could cause some seepage around some gasket areas. Although the car has very low mileage, at almost 25 years old I would certainly replace it. The PCV valve is a bit awkward to replace and requires a bit of disassembly to get to it. When replacing the valve, replace the vacuum hoses and give the grommet that the valve sits in a good look. Clean off the oily residue and see what happens.

Readers respond to window cleaning: Several people wrote in with tips for cleaning windows. Some people mix vinegar and dish detergent together, others clean the windows and then use a Clay Bar to remove any sticky grime (Bon Ami cleaner came up several times). One reader suggested using the newspaper for a streak free clean. Thanks to everyone for the tips; clean windows make for safer, stress-free driving.

If you have a car question, email the Car Doctor for a personal reply: jpaul@aaanortheast.com

If you’d like more information, head to AAA Northeast.