Viewer-submitted questions for The Car Doctor:

Q. My 2013 Ford Escape with 41,000 miles recently had its annual state vehicle inspection, tire rotation and fluid changes at my dealership. The vehicle passed, but the service manager said that some of the car’s lug nuts were swollen. He said if I had a flat tire, the lug nut may not come off and the car would have to be towed for service. I did some research on the internet, and this apparently is a common occurrence with my model as well as other Fords from the same time period. Ford was contacted by several owners but gave no relief. Is this something that I should pursue through Ford channels or just suck it up and pay the price for replacement myself? They did not tell me how many lug nuts were involved but I would replace all of them at the same time.

A. This is a common occurrence with lug-nuts that use an aluminum or chrome cap over the steel lug nut. I have seen these designs used on a variety of vehicles, including my own little boat trailer. Rust forms under the cap and causes the lug nuts to become swollen. When this happens, it can be impossible to get a standard socket on the lug nut. My suggestion would be to replace all the lug nuts with a one-piece design. You can find these online, at a custom wheel and tire shop, or Dorman Products, which develops repair solutions for just these kinds of problems.

Q. I need a remote starter installed in my 2020 Toyota RAV4. The dealer quoted me a very expensive price and warned me about possible warranty issues if someone else installs it. Where should I take it to ensure that I have the installation done right?

A. Any quality automotive electronics shop should be able to install a remote starter in your RAV4. Some independent repair shops will also do the installation, but I prefer the electronics shop, since they normally will have additional wiring harnesses, relays or switches on-hand for a professional installation. Regarding warranty, you are protected by the Magnuson–Moss Warranty Act. The law clearly suggests warranties by vehicle manufacturers cannot be void if a consumer uses another manufacturer’s parts.

Q. My 84-year-old husband’s 2005 Dodge Dakota will not pass inspection at the end of September due to rust underneath. A local body shop will look at it and let him know if it is worth fixing. The mileage is under 85,000, and when he bought it in 2007 it had about 23,000 miles on it. So, you can see how little he drives it. It is not in a garage; we live on Long Island, and the truck came from Michigan. My first question is it worth fixing a 2005? My second question is what the estimated cost would be (ballpark figure)?

A. Without inspecting the truck, it is hard to determine the cost of a repair. But if I had to guess, you are probably looking at $2000-3000 to repair the rust if sections of the frame can be capped and welded. If the entire frame needs replacement, it will cost you $10,000 or more, and only if a frame is even available. I would try a welding shop to see if they can patch it or go to a body shop for a full frame replacement. Regarding your question about whether the repair is worth it, possibly yes if the rest of the truck is in outstanding condition. But if this is a typical Dodge Dakota, with age related mechanical issues and body rust, this is probably a case of throwing good money after bad.

Q. I have a 1988 Lincoln Town Car, but the door lock control will not open the back door locks, the ventilation fan does not work and, lastly, there is a gas smell. I replaced all the gas lines and the gas tank. The car has only 68,000 miles on it and needs bodywork. What should I do?

A. It sounds like age is affecting your 35-year-old car much more than mileage. All the problems you described have several potential causes. The gas smell could be an over-saturated evaporative emissions canister, a leaking throttle body (part of the fuel system) or the fuel pump. The window issue could be wiring, or the master control switch. The issue with the fan could be due a faulty fan, a fuse, wiring or the switch. If it were my car, I would take it to a trusted shop and pay for an hour or two of labor for an overall evaluation of the car. If the gas lines rusted out, it’s possible the brake lines and transmission are also very rusty. Even the frame could be starting to rot away. Despite the low mileage, it may be time to let your Town Car go.

Q. My 2008 Suzuki XL7 has nearly 200,000 miles on it but runs great. However, the check engine light is on and the RPMs dip and vary. I am thinking of getting a good tune up and maybe having the timing belt changed? The car resides and is registered in Florida, so I am not concerned with state inspection, but would like the car to run properly and be safe. Where should I bring it for repairs?

A. The engine in the Suzuki XL7 uses a chain not a belt. It could be worn, but this is not “normal” maintenance. Replacement of the timing chain is expensive, taking nearly 12 hours labor to complete. The idle speed variation could be due to worn plugs, a lazy oxygen sensor or a vacuum leak. A good technician will be able to evaluate. To locate a good shop, go to AAA.com/Repair and find a certified, vetted local AAA Approved Auto Repair facility near you.