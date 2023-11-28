Viewer-submitted questions for The Car Doctor:

Q: Are electric cars really “maintenance free”? I am considering an electric car and the idea of having no filters, no coolant and no oil changes to worry about is certainly appealing.

A: I would consider an electric car a low-maintenance vehicle, not a no-maintenance one. While there are no oil and filter changes, the cabin air filter will need replacing, and some EVs have coolant for the battery management system that needs periodic attention. In electric cars, the brakes last much longer due to regenerative braking, but due to the overall weight of the vehicle, the tires wear down more quickly. And, just like gasoline-powered cars, they need certain things checked periodically, such as the suspension, steering, windshield wipers and more.

Q: My husband insists on shutting off my car (a 2012 Honda CR-V) at every stop to save fuel. He does this because his Ford F-150 does it automatically. Does shutting off the engine really save that much gas?

A: On a vehicle with start/stop technology like the F-150, you can save up to 5% of fuel usage when driving in stop-and-go traffic in the city. The difference with your older Honda is that the starter and battery were never designed to be utilized in this way. So, while you may see a gas savings, you will likely be buying a starter and battery more often. If you are stuck in a lengthy traffic jam, you can shut the car off to save fuel, but at a typical stop light or the coffee drive-thru, the fuel saving will not offset the wear and tear to the starting system.

Q: I have a small leak of radiator fluid from under the front of my 2002 Honda Accord. Do you think it is the water pump? As a temporary measure can I try a leak stopper like K-Seal?

A: The best course of action is to have the car inspected by a good shop. They will pressure test the system to determine the leak. It certainly could be the water pump, but it could also be a radiator hose or even the radiator itself. As far as a leak stopper like K-Seal, it has its place, but I wouldn’t use it here. Keep the coolant full and limit your driving until you can get the leak diagnosed and repaired. If you determine the problem is the water pump, on this engine it would be cost-effective to replace the timing belt along with the pump.

Q: Whenever I watch videos on car repair, I see people using all these fancy scanners to repair cars. My grandfather fixed his car and tuned it by ear. Are all of these expensive tools necessary?

A: Yes, but there are some things you can do without tools. As an example, a spray bottle with water can find bad ignition wires and even determine which cylinder is not firing. Spray water on the exhaust manifold, and the “dead cylinder” will not evaporate the water as quickly as the firing cylinders. A can of starting spray on a car that will not start can eliminate ignition issues, some sensors (crank and cam), the timing belt or chain failure and even give you an idea of overall drivability. However, a good scan tool can save time and is a necessary tool with today’s vehicles.

Q: My Honda Pilot 2016 EXL Touring with 71,000 miles was purchased new seven years ago. Since then, I’ve had transmission issues, followed by a problem with the emission system. Both were fixed in the last couple of years. Now two errors occur on and off; the first is a problem with the all-wheel drive system, and the second is an issue with the keyless start system. I am now debating now to trade in for a new SUV. What do you suggest? Is it worth keeping the SUV for long run?

A: The Honda Pilot has an exceptionally good reputation and holds its value better than almost any other SUV. Therefore, if you wanted to trade based on age and mileage, you are in a good spot. You can find out the value of the vehicle on some online trading sites, such as CarMax, Carvana and Vroom. However, it would be worth having the car looked at to determine the source of your issues. The problems you mentioned are extremely sensitive to battery voltage, so the problem could simply be a battery at the end of its life. A new vehicle will bring you the latest convenience and technology, but also new car payments. With some possibly minor repairs, the car you have now could bring you many more miles and years of trouble-free driving.

Q: My DIY neighbor uses brake cleaner for everything, including cleaning grease, checking for vacuum leaks, and even killing hornets. Can this stuff be dangerous?

A: Brake cleaner can contain a chlorinated base product (there are non-chlorinated versions). Both work well for cleaning oil and other contaminates. Where I would not use it is for checking vacuum leaks or cleaning metal prior to welding. The chlorinated version can turn especially nasty when burned. When heated, the solvents can produce Phosgene gas.

Do you have a car question? Email the Car Doctor for a personal reply.

AAA Northeast