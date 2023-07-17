Originally published on Your AAA Network.

It’s easy to see why summer is the most popular season for driving. There’s nothing like sitting next to an open car window and letting a mild breeze slip through your hair on the way to your destination.

But before the many summer car rides you’re sure to enjoy this year, it’s important to take care of your vehicle and keep safety top of mind. AAA has you covered on both fronts.

Road Trips

Some drivers embarking on long road trips are tempted to make the best time possible, but getting to your destination quickly is never worth jeopardizing safety. Crash risks for sleep-deprived drivers increase steadily compared to those who get seven or more hours of sleep. Missing just two to three hours of sleep in a 24-hour period can quadruple a driver’s crash risk, and drivers who have slept less than five hours have crash risks comparable to drunken drivers.

These tips can help you stay alert and safe behind the wheel.

One of the best ways to avoid drowsy driving is to get enough sleep. More than half of drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experience no symptoms before falling asleep.

Drivers who start to experience drowsiness should find a safe place to pull over and rest. Symptoms include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting between lanes, not being able to remember the last few miles, yawning, missing exits or street signs and feeling irritable or restless.

On longer drives, stop every couple of hours for a break.

Don’t underestimate the impact of driving at night, when your body is accustomed to rest.

Avoid eating heavy foods.

Travel with alert passengers and take turns driving. When it’s not your turn, Paul recommends sitting in the backseat because many front seat passengers become passive drivers, inhibiting their ability to get valuable rest.

Know your route. Today, most drivers rely on GPS to provide directions and traffic information. Like any technology, however, you should be prepared in case your device loses its signal or malfunctions. Researching your route before you leave and carrying a physical road map are two critically important summer driving tips.

Share the Road

You’re not the only one enjoying the road this summer. Cyclists and motorcycle riders will be out and about, as will children on summer break. Stay alert to keep everyone around you safe.

Cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. That includes riding in traffic lanes.

Watch for kids near obvious places, like playgrounds, but also keep an eye out for kids flocking to ice cream trucks or chasing stray balls.

When you’re driving next to a motorcycle, it helps to envision the body of a vehicle around it, Paul said. That’ll help you maintain a safe traveling distance.