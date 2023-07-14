Originally published on Your AAA Network.

It’s easy to see why summer is the most popular season for driving. There’s nothing like sitting next to an open car window and letting a mild breeze slip through your hair on the way to your destination.

But before the many summer car rides you’re sure to enjoy this year, it’s important to take care of your vehicle and keep safety top of mind. AAA has you covered on both fronts.

Get Yourself Ready

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 Deadliest Days because it is historically when the country sees an increase of fatal crashes among teenagers. AAA recommends that now is a good time for parents to both model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice them, too.

Whether traveling 5 or 500 miles, every driver should carry an emergency kit with important items like a mobile phone charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, drinking water, extra snacks and food, booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, windshield wiper fluid and a basic toolkit with a tire pressure gauge and adjustable wrench.

Sun glare can be a serious hazard. A sweet pair of sunglasses will help you look wicked cool, and it’ll help you deal with bright summer sun. Polarized lenses reduce glare. You’ll also benefit from keeping your windshield clean. Dirt and streaks are especially pronounced under strong light.

Flip flops are fine for the beach, but they’re not the best footwear for driving. The straps and flimsy soles can easily get caught under the pedals.

Tying a surfboard, cooler or a week’s worth of camping supplies to your vehicle’s roof rack? Make sure you review its weight limit first and check your route for any height restrictions.

Avoid distractions. For parents, that can be children in the backseat who are arguing with each other or using mobile devices. For any driver, it can be the temptation to use a cellphone behind the wheel. If you have to make a call or send a text, find a safe place to pull over.

Turn on your headlights during twilight hours to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Never leave children or pets in the car unattended. Temperatures inside a vehicle can spike dangerously high in just a few minutes. Even if the outside temperature is 60 degrees, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 110 degrees, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Avoid eating behind the wheel. Enjoy snacks at rest areas or stop at restaurants for meals.

Don’t leave food or drinks inside your car on a hot day, especially canned beverages, which can explode under high temperatures. The same goes for hairspray or canned deodorant.

When packing, distribute weight evenly in and atop your vehicle. Don’t pack items in any spot that obstructs your view, or your mirrors.