Originally published on Your AAA Network.

It’s easy to see why summer is the most popular season for driving. There’s nothing like sitting next to an open car window and letting a mild breeze slip through your hair on the way to your destination.

But before the many summer car rides you’re sure to enjoy this year, it’s important to take care of your vehicle and keep safety top of mind. AAA has you covered on both fronts.

Get Your Car Ready

Have your vehicle’s air conditioning system checked before the start of the season.

Batteries have a typical lifespan of about three to five years. Drivers should have their batteries tested at the three-year mark, and on an annual basis going forward.

Keeping your tires in good shape is important because they’re the only parts of your car that touch the ground. Drivers should check each tire’s tread depth, inflation and overall condition at the start of every season. “Look for cracking, bulging or breaks,” said John Paul, AAA’s Car Doctor. Such damage can cause blowouts when vehicles are traveling on hot pavement at highway speeds. Tires should be inflated to manufacturer specifications (the number on the driver’s doorjamb, not the number on the tire), and treads should be at least 4/32-inch deep. You can check tread depth with a quarter. Insert the coin with Washington’s head facing down; if you can’t see the top of his head, there’s enough tread.

Scorching summer temperatures put serious stress on engines. “Make sure the cooling system is ready by having it flushed on a regular basis and using manufacturer-recommended coolant,” said Robert Sinclair, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast. Coolant, also known as antifreeze, has anti-corrosion chemicals to prevent rust buildup inside the engine. Getting rid of old coolant, flushing the engine with fresh water and filling it the proper mixture of the coolant formula and water, along with checking hoses and belts, will help a vehicle stand the test of hot summer driving. Remember to never remove the cap from a hot radiator.

Drivers should also check their vehicles’ transmission, power steering and windshield wiper fluids, and make sure all brake lights, headlights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights are working, said Barbara Ward, traffic safety specialist for AAA Northeast.

Getting locked out of your car is never fun, though it’s especially troublesome when all you want to do is escape the heat. Lockouts persist despite advances in key technology. Motorists should take special care of smart keys and keyless entry fobs. Always take these with you when exiting the car, avoid exposing them to water and replace batteries as recommended by vehicle manufacturers. If you do get locked out, AAA Roadside Assistance is available 24/7 to help.