John Paul began his career as an automotive technician and attained ASE master technician certification more than 40 years ago. Now in his 38th year at AAA, Paul joined the Club to run AAA’s Automotive Diagnostic Center and the Approved Auto Repair program. Today, he is a Senior Manager in the Public Affairs Department, supporting traffic safety education and legislative efforts.

Paul is a nationally recognized expert in automotive technology and repair. He has been an automotive columnist for The Boston Globe and The Providence Journal for more than 25 years, and answers reader questions for NY Newsday and several other newspapers and websites. He has been a host of a popular radio show in the Boston metropolitan area for more than 30 years, regularly interviewing automotive executives and experts on new technology, safety features, and more. He frequently appears on radio and television shows throughout the Northeast.

Paul has evaluated and reviewed more than 1,500 new cars and prides himself on being an early adopter of electric vehicles, owning a “Lectric Leopard” back in the 1980’s and, currently, an electric bicycle.

