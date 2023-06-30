While talking to a co-worker about today’s newer vehicles, he commented that when he was a child, the primary safety feature in their car was his mother’s arm that would shoot out to hold him back during a quick stop. Thankfully, we’ve advanced a bit since then. Today’s cars are loaded with safety systems and many of these are standard equipment on even the base models. Here’s a primer to make sense of them all.

As a general rule, safety systems can be divided into two categories: passive and active. Passive features help protect you if you are involved in a crash and include things like seat belts, head restraints, padded dashboards, visors and airbags. Active systems help prevent the crash to begin with and are becoming more common as standard features. Let’s look at some of the currently available active safety systems in today’s vehicles.

Anti-Lock Brakes. Anti-lock brakes prevent wheel lockup and skidding that can occur with conventional brakes. This keeps more of the tire surface in contact with the road, giving the driver greater ability to steer to safety. Anti-lock brakes won’t stop a car quicker than conventional brakes, but they do provide more control.

Traction Control and Stability Control Systems. Many vehicles combine these features. Traction control systems use the braking system to stop a wheel that is spinning and forces the opposite wheel to turn. This may provide the necessary traction to get a stuck car moving again. Stability control also uses the brakes to help “steer” the car when it is skidding. Stability control doesn’t necessarily improve handling, but it does reduce the chance of getting into a skid.

Blind Spot Monitoring Systems. These systems use radar sensors on both sides of the vehicle to indicate when a vehicle is in or passing through your blind spot, usually with an indicator light.

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert/Warning. This system uses radar to look to the left, right and behind the vehicle as it backs out of a parking space. This is especially handy when you find yourself sandwiched between two large SUVs in a parking lot!

Pedestrian Detection. This system uses a camera and radar to “see” pedestrians a driver may miss. More advanced systems have used infrared technology to detect the heat produced by humans and animals to prevent collisions.

Forward Collison Warning (FCW). Like the name implies, this system alerts with audio and/or video warnings if the vehicle in front slows down but the driver takes no action.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). There are many names for this technology, which automatically applies the brakes if a car in front stops but the driver doesn’t react. Depending on the manufacturer, the system may slow or stop the car. Some systems only engage at lower speeds while others will work at highway speeds.

Headlights. Even this basic component has become more sophisticated, with manufacturers adding features that turn the lights slightly when taking a turn or staying level when driving up and down a hill. Some European cars have headlights that automatically shut off or block some of the light momentarily to prevent blinding oncoming drivers.

Advanced Cruise Control (ACC). While typical cruise control holds vehicle speed as set by the driver, ACC varies the speed based on traffic. For example, if the driver sets cruise control at 65 mph but traffic slows to 55 mph, ACC automatically reduces your speed until traffic clears. In some cases, these systems can control speed down to a complete stop. As part of the ACC systems, following distance is also calculated to keep the vehicle a safe distance from the one in front.

It often takes time for drivers to become accustomed to these new systems. When manufacturers first started using anti-lock brakes, many drivers were afraid of the new technology. Today, not many people would consider buying a vehicle without an antilock braking system (ABS). The same will be true of the systems described above. However, as important as it is to understand these features and how they work, realize they are never a substitute for a fully engaged driver. These systems are designed to help the driver, not take over the driving experience. We always need to pay attention when behind the wheel, as safe behavior is the responsibility of the driver.