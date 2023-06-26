While I recommend taking your vehicle to a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility for maintenance and repair work, there are a few simple techniques that confident DIYers can use to tackle some problems.

Diagnosing engine noises and finding vacuum leaks

It can be difficult to determine where an engine noise is coming from. Noises can indicate something simple — like a worn alternator or water pump bearing — or something more serious, such as an engine knock due to a worm component.

A homemade stethoscope made with a 3-foot long piece of heater hose, or even garden hose, works well. Hold one end up to your ear and place the other end on the suspected noisy area. A cracked vacuum hose can whistle, but unless your hearing is very good, the hose will let you pinpoint where it’s coming from.

Oil leaks

Finding an oil leak can be tricky. Professionals often add a dye to the oil or other fluid; using an ultra-violet light, you can follow the trail left by the dye to source the leak. A DIY approach is to dust the oily area with powder. Let the engine run for a bit and the fresh oil will stain the powder. Follow the stain to the source of the leak.

Diagnosing an engine misfire

When you check engine light flashes, your technician uses a scanning tool to determine which cylinder is the cause. If you don’t have that tool, one method is to remove a spark plug wire or fuel injector harness one at a time until you find the cylinder that doesn’t react to being disconnected.

Another method is to use a non-contact thermometer aimed at each cylinder at the exhaust manifold. Engines run at very high temperatures, so the cylinder with the cooler temperature is not firing correctly. If you don’t have a non-contact thermometer, use a spray bottle filled with water and spray each cylinder at the exhaust manifold. Cylinders that fire properly will instantly evaporate the water; a misfiring cylinder will run cooler so the water will not evaporate.

Engine misfiring

If your engine has a misfire, it often gets worse when the weather is damp. The same spray bottle can be used to spray the spark plug wires — if there is an ignition problem, you’ll see the spark jumping off the wire. Do this test out of direct light, so the spark is more pronounced.

Noisy fan belt

The handy spray bottle can help diagnose a noisy drive (fan) belt, too. If you have a noisy belt that gets quiet (or a quiet belt that gets noisy) after being sprayed with water, it needs attention.

More tricks and tips

If you drop a part where you can’t reach it, dab some super glue on the end of a dowel or coat hanger, touch it to the object, wait a minute for the glue to dry and carefully retrieve the part.

Use a spray bottle with soapy water (kids’ bubble soap works great) to help find leaks. Just spray it to the suspected area and look for bubbles to form.

Use a mixture of baking soda and water with an old toothbrush to clean the corrosion off your battery cables. Hot water and a little soap will work, too.

Cloudy headlights can often be improved with non-conventional approaches. Non-gel toothpaste contains abrasive that can clean a plastic headlight cover. As a last-ditch effort, if you need a quick fix, bug sprays that contain DEET will dissolve the plastic haze and temporarily clean the headlights.

If you see a dent in your fender, a plumbing plunger often can pull out the dent. Pour hot water on the dented panel, attach the plunger and pull. If the panel isn’t creased, you might get lucky and the dent will be gone.

A plastic bumper can sometimes be salvaged with boiling water. Pour it over the bumper; it may soften it enough to manipulate the plastic from the backside so you can push it back into shape.

There’s no substitute for good tools, but if you’re creative and determined, you can sometimes use common household items to get the job done! For more car care advice, reach out to AAA’s Car Doctor, John Paul, at AAA.com/CarDoctor.