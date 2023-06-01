Frequently asked questions for the Car Doctor:

Q. I have noticed that you frequently recommend the Honda HR-V. My wife and I test-drove it when it was first marketed and decided not to buy it for a number of reasons, primarily because of severe cowl shake at 5-50 miles per hour. This is a problem that was also noted in several automotive publications. I am wondering if this problem has now been addressed.

A. I have not driven the 2023 model but did not notice cowl shake in the earlier models that I road-tested. The previous HR-V was based on the Honda FIT, which has been discontinued. While I only road-test vehicles for about one week, I don’t recall cowl shake in any Hondas that I have driven. Like the larger Honda CR-V, the cabin of the HR-V can get a bit buzzy, and the ride is a bit harsh on the highway. But overall, ride and handling were secure. Like many small SUVs, I would have liked a little more power from the engine. But overall, the flexible interior, good resale value and overall reliability make the Hone JR-V an easy vehicle to recommend.