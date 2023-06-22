There are practical reasons to keep your car clean: it preserves the finish from acid rain and bird droppings that can damage the paint; cleaning inside and out will extend the life of the materials (fabric, vinyl and leather) and maintain the value of the car if you decide to sell or trade it in the future. And who doesn’t like driving around in a clean car?

Here are some key steps to getting your car clean, inside and out.

Exterior Wash

First, never use dish detergent on your car; it will strip off the wax. Use a specific car wash product — you can even use a waterless car wash if your car isn’t really dirty. But, there’s no substitute for soap and water if you want to remove dirt, mud and other road grime. Always wash and wax your vehicle out of the sun and when it’s cool to the touch. Use the two-bucket method: one bucket for your car wash soap and water mixture, and another bucket for clean water to rinse the sponge or car wash mitt. This will keep you from transferring dirt back onto the car. Wash and rinse from top to bottom, rinsing as you clean. If you have a convertible, gently wash the top using a dedicated product like RaggTopp, which cleans and restores waterproofing. Wash the wheels and tires with car wash or a dedicated tire and wheel product. (Read the label to make sure the product is compatible with the wheels you have, as some contain mild acids or lye that can damage rims.) Use a soft brush to clean out accumulated dirt and brake dust. Dry the car before water spots can appear, using a traditional chamois or a thick microfiber cloth. These cloths do a great job drying the surface with little chance of scratching the paint. If your vehicle has vinyl trim, you may notice it turning white over time from oxidation. Vinyl beautifiers will give these surfaces a rich look without being shiny. These products can be used on the inside as well and don’t produce a reflection in the windshield when used on the dash. When drying, make sure you open the doors and wipe up any accumulated soap, wiping down all the door gaskets with vinyl cleaner or silicone spray on a towel.

Interior Wash

Remove the floor mats and give them and the interior a thorough vacuuming. Use a crevice tool to get down between and underneath the seats. You can scrub the mats with soap and water, leaving them in the sun to dry. Never replace the mats when wet or you’ll get mold and a smelly interior. Clean the carpets with mild soap and water or an extractor-style cleaner. Use more suds than water when cleaning carpets for faster drying. Go through the glove compartment, removing any accumulated junk, outdated paperwork, even food! (If your car is sitting unused for long periods of time, rodents may try to inhabit your vehicle … any food or water inside your car will attract them so be sure to clean it out thoroughly.) Use a dedicated leather or upholstery cleaner on your seats. Always start in an inconspicuous spot to check for color fastness. Less is more — you don’t want to leave seats wet and attract mold. Don’t use bleach or hydrogen peroxide solutions on the instrument cluster as they will damage plastic surfaces. Sanitizing wipes work well, although plain soap and water will suffice. A toothbrush works well to clean around the dash, inside the cup holders, door pockets, the center console, and other nooks and crannies that accumulate dirt and grime. Dry the surfaces with a towel. Clean and vacuum the cargo area/trunk.

Wax On, Wax Off – Final Steps

With the car clean inside and out, finish the job with a good waxing. Depending on the condition and your own patience, you may want to do some paint correction beforehand. This might include a touch-up or using a clay bar to remove imperfections. Surface scratches can be removed with a fine polishing compound; more serious scratches require a heavier compound to smooth out the paint. I’ve fielded many questions about using a power buffer to polish paint and my answer is the same: a traditional high-speed buffer does more damage than good when in the wrong hands. An oscillating buffer is a better choice, because it more closely simulates waxing by hand, saves times and is beneficial for tired paint. When choosing a wax, choose wisely. As a rule, synthetic waxes last longer and are easy to apply and remove. Carnauba waxes tend to give the paint a richer look, which many prefer. Ceramic coatings have a longer life but require extensive surface preparation. Spray waxes are great for a quick touch-up, but they’re not designed to restore faded finishes. When waxing, take care not to get any on the trim. If you do, use a vinyl cleaner to remove it. Clean the windows last, using a quality window cleaner. I prefer using a foam spray with paper towels, finishing with a microfiber cloth. Don’t forget to open the windows slightly to fully clean the top of the glass that sits up in the door frame.

Although all these steps sound like a lot of work, the more often you clean and wax, the easier it is to do. Keeping your car clean can help maintain its value, and with time on your hands and warmer weather on the horizon, now is a great time to preserve your investment.