Attention Comcast Subscribers

Important facts and options you should consider:

What’s going on?

WPIX has a contract with Comcast that allows them to deliver our programming to you. That contract has expired, and Comcast has removed WPIX from your schedule. WPIX has presented a proposal for fair value compensation based on the importance and value our programming brings to our viewers. Despite our tireless efforts, Comcast has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. You may have seen them do this before. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it. Our offer is fair. And now they hold you, the subscriber, hostage. It’s not right.

All your programming is lost?

All of it. NO Mysteries Decoded, NO Leonardo, NO Penn & Teller: Fool Us. NO Great Choc Showdown. All Gone.

What can I do?

We at WPIX value your loyalty, and we hate not being available to you, especially since you still pay for our programming, even if Comcast denies it to you.

You have options: