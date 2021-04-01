Pakistan lifts weekslong ban on TikTok over racy content

AP Technology
Posted: / Updated:

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency on Thursday reinstated access to the Chinese video service TikTok, after a court banned it weeks ago and urged authorities to ensure that it carried no “vulgar” content.

The court in Peshawar had issued the ban on March 11 following complaints about the alleged presence of “immoral and indecent content” on the popular social media app. On Thursday, after consulting with the media agency, it repealed it.

At the hearing, senior agency official Tariq Gandapur said that contact had been established with TikTok to ensure those who share obscene content are blocked. The app, owned by China’s ByteDance, has been downloaded almost 39 million times in Pakistan.

Pakistan and China are close allies in the region. Last year, Pakistan had also blocked TikTok for 10 days over the same issue.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups