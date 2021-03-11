Wurst case: Burglar caught over bite from German’s sausage

AP Strange
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have solved a nine-year-old burglary after DNA found on a half-eaten piece of sausage matched that of a man detained in France over an unrelated crime.

Police in the western town of Schwelm said Thursday that the sausage belonged to the victim, and the suspect — a 30-year-old Albanian citizen — appeared to have helped himself to a bite during the March 2012 break-in.

It wasn’t clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.

Investigators were recently alerted that French police had taken a matching DNA sample from a man involved in a violent crime.

But Schwelm police said the suspect remains free and, in the wurst case, he may escape punishment. The statute of limitations on the burglary has expired, meaning he will likely not be extradited to Germany.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

6th woman accuses Cuomo of misconduct

NYC moves to end solitary confinement in jails