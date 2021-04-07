Same dad, two babies: Zoo Miami presents newborn giraffes

AP Strange
Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by Zoo Miami, an unnamed male calf, born on Friday, April 2, 2021, is cleaned by his mother at the zoo on Monday, April 5 in Miami. (Ron Magill/Zoo Miami via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami’s breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days.

After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday, three days after the 181 pound (82 kilograms) giraffe’s birth, the zoo announced in a news release. He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo.

It didn’t take long for the 55th baby giraffe to make an entrance. On Monday, 6-year-old Zuri gave birth to a female calf weighing 119 pounds (54 kilograms), zoo officials said. Zuri and the calf are expected to rejoin the herd as early as Wednesday.

The two calves, still unnamed, are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm, the zoo said.

The risk to giraffe populations in the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years, the zoo’s statement said.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'