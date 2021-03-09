Remains of Cold War-era Russian sub seen in film catch fire

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2016 photo, the remnants of a Cold War-era Russian submarine, once used as a floating museum until it sank in 2007, sits rusting in the Providence river in Providence, R.I. The remains of the submarine caught fire, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, as workers were using a blow torch to cut it up for scrap. (AP Photo/Jennifer McDermott, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The remains of a Cold War-era Russian submarine once seen in a movie starring Harrison Ford caught fire in Providence on Tuesday morning as workers were using a blowtorch to cut it up for scrap, fire officials said.

The fire at a waterfront scrap yard sent a plume of black smoke over the city at about 9:30 a.m. but was quickly extinguished. No one was hurt.

The hull is sheathed in a 3- to 4-inch (8- 10-centimeter) layer of rubber and that’s what caught fire as workers cut into it with a torch, Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Steve Capracotta said.

After the Cold War, the submarine known as Juliett 484 was sold and used as a restaurant and vodka bar in Helsinki, Finland, and as a set for the 2002 Ford movie “K-19: The Widowmaker.”

The sub wound up in Providence because the Rhode Island-based USS Saratoga Museum Foundation bought it and opened it to the public as a floating museum in 2002.

It sank during a nor’easter in 2007 and was sold for scrap.

State environmental officials have been informed of the fire, Capracotta said.

