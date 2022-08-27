OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees reliever Lou Trivino got a tap on his shoulder as he warmed up in the bullpen alerting him he had on the wrong jersey: the No. 50 belonging to Jameson Taillon instead of his own 56.

Trivino had pulled off his sweatshirt to throw his pitches on a cool Friday night at the Coliseum and the problem became clear. He began to warm in case he was needed to replace Wandy Peralta, who surrendered an RBI single to pinch-hitter Dermis García but finished the 2-hour, 50-minute game for his third save as New York beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2.

“I don’t know, it happens,” Trivino said. “… I was warming up, I wasn’t even paying attention.”

A bat boy scurried out with the right jersey and Trivino made a quick change.

Who told him? “I don’t know, it just happened,” said Trivino, traded by the A’s to New York at the deadline along with Frankie Montas.

Trivino laughed it all off, saying, “It wasn’t the first time, it’s probably not the last.”

So he had done it before? “Oh, yeah, who hasn’t?” he cracked.

Maybe pull on Aaron Judge’s No. 99 next time for a little fun? — “yeah,” the right-hander agreed.

Trivino had joked he wanted some attention since he wasn’t playing. He got it all right.

“I didn’t know that,” Judge said, grinning, “I’ll have to get on him.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports