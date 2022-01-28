Montana weighs wolf hunt limits; 23 from Yellowstone killed

FILE – This March 21, 2019, aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service shows the Junction Butte wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Park officials say 23 wolves have been killed by hunters and trappers after roaming out of the park in recent months. (National Park Service via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife commissioners on Friday will consider if gray wolf hunting and trapping should continue in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park after 23 of the animals roamed from the park and were killed over the past several months.

Yellowstone officials have asked Montana to suspend huntingalong the park border to avoid long-term harm to its world-renowned wolf packs.

Eighteen of the animals have been killed in Montana, three in Wyoming and two in Idaho — the most in a season since the predators were restored to the U.S. northern Rocky Mountains more than 25 years ago after being widely decimated last century.

Urged by ranchers and hunters who want fewer wolves, Republican lawmakers in Montana and Idaho last year loosened hunting and trapping laws to allow night hunting, higher harvest limits and even aerial hunting in Idaho.

Montana also eliminated longstanding restrictions that had allowed only a few to be killed annually in hunting districts bordering Yellowstone.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte told Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly in a recent letter that once a wolf exits the park and enters Montana it may be killed under state rules. Gianforte trapped and killed a radio-collared wolf from Yellowstone last year on private land near the park.

State regulations allow Montana’s fish and wildlife commission to review hunting seasons if harvest levels reach a certain threshold. For southwestern Montana, including areas bordering the park and several other hunting districts, that threshold has nearly been met, with 78 reported killed through Friday, said Quentin Kujala, chief of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Commissioners on Friday will weigh whether to let hunting and trapping continue or make changes to a wolf season scheduled to run through March 15.

The 184 wolves killed statewide so far this season has been in line with recent years, Montana officials said. There are more than 1,000 wolves in the state.

But the killings just outside Yellowstone have infuriated wildlife advocates and brought condemnation from some businesses that depend on park tourism.

One pack — the Phantom Lake Pack — is now considered “eliminated” after most or all of its members were killed over a two-month span beginning in October, according to the park.