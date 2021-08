CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The director of the National Institutes of Health said more vaccine incentives might be necessary to blunt the delta variant surge, but there should not be a need for lockdowns.

"We just have to do what we can to keep the spread down and to convince those unvaccinated people, because if the pandemic's about them now [then] they need to take action and not stand back and hope somebody else will take care of this," Dr. Francis Collins said on NewsNation Prime.