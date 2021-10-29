Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Two 13-year-old girls were taken into custody on Friday after making threats to harm students at a school in Lakeville, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said administrators at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School contacted ISP officials at around 12 p.m. on Friday after becoming aware that the two students had made a list of other students whom they intended to “do harm to” at an upcoming school dance. The list had been shared on social media, police said.