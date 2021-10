HARLEM, Manhattan --- A group of religious leaders, anti-violence advocates, and neighbors on the block gathered Friday night in Harlem to mourn the death of 3-year old Daniel Galeas, who was lost in a tragic accident earlier in the day.

The boy was playing in his grandmother’s apartment Friday morning, jumping on the bed, when he tripped, and accidentally fell through one of the makeshift, cardboard panel inserts placed on the left side of a window air conditioner.