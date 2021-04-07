Turkish aerobatic jet crashes during training; pilot killed

AP International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish Air Force aerobatic jet crashed in central Turkey on Wednesday, killing its pilot, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The NF-5-type jet belonging to the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, went down during training, near the town of Karatay, in the central province of Konya. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the ministry said.

Addressing members of his ruling party shortly after the crash, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was deeply saddened by the news and led a brief, silent Muslim prayer for the deceased pilot.

The crash left debris scattered across an empty field. Television footage showed authorities inspecting the site, surrounded by firetrucks, ambulances and other vehicles.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jackson Heights fire: 240 homeless, 21 hurt after flames tear through apartment building

Wednesday morning clouds give way to sun, warmth

NY Senate approves $212 billion state budget

Vaccine push continues nationwide

Neighbors push to stop LGA AirTrain

Tragic 911 call: Man kills 3, himself on daughter's birthday in Brooklyn

Budget deal reached in Albany

More than a dozen people injured in Queens fire

'Looking very, very nice'