NEW YORK --- A Bronx man was convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son and holding them captive for days in a Washington Heights apartment, officials said Wednesday.

They had only been dating for a few months when Aquilino Torres kidnapped the mother and her son on Oct. 5, 2020. Torres physically abused both victims during the kidnapping and sexually assaulted the woman, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said.