BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Three Uruguayan tourists died in the southern Argentine city of San Carlos de Bariloche when a torrent of mud and other debris filled their hotel rooms.

Rescue workers on Wednesday located the bodies of two tourists who had been missing in the Bustillo Hotel, according to the public prosecutor’s office of the province of Rio Negro, where San Carlos de Bariloche is located.

The other person who was killed had been found hours after the mudslide that caused tons of mud to rush into the hotel on Monday afternoon following a big rainstorm. Three others were injured and remain hospitalized.

The two bodies located early Wednesday morning were on the bed in a hotel room that had been covered to the roof with mud and other debris.

“Half of the mud was removed before we could reach the people who were in the bedroom, lying down on the bed,” Patricia Díaz, subsecretary of Bariloche Civil Protection, said.

The Patagonian city of Bariloche, located some 1,500 kilometers south of Buenos Aires, is one of Argentina’s main tourist destinations.

Officials have yet to release the names of the victims.

The local prosecutor’s office is investigating the cause of the mudslide and officials will be meeting with family members of the victims and Uruguayan diplomats.