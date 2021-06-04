Opposition: Belarusian dissident forced to confess on TV

FILE – In this handout file photo released by ONT channel on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich smokes a cigarette while speaking in a video from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus. The footage of Raman Pratasevich was part of an hour-long TV program aired late Wednesday by the state-controlled ONT channel. Political prisoners in Belarus are coming under increasing pressure following the recent arrest of activist Raman Pratasevich from a forcibly diverted Ryanair flight. Human rights groups say these prisoners have been marked with yellow tags sewn into their prison uniforms to single them out from regular prisoners. (ONT channel VIA AP, File)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Belarusian opposition said Friday a dissident journalist was coerced to appear in a video on state TV in which he wept and praised the country’s authoritarian ruler, a broadcast sharply criticized by Western officials.

In the 90-minute video aired Thursday night, 26-year-old Raman Pratasevich repented for his opposition activities and said he respects Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko as “a man with balls of steel.”

His associates reacted with outrage, accusing the Belarusian authorities of forcing Pratasevich to smear himself and disavow the opposition.

Speaking on a visit to Poland, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate in Belarus’ presidential election last August, said that Pratasevich and other inmates speaking in videos from custody “are for sure being tortured and violated.”

Tsikhanouskaya’s spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, described Pratasevich as a hostage.

“He made his statements under tough physical and psychological pressure and, possibly, under drugs,” Krasulina told The Associated Press. “We demand the immediate release of Raman, who is used by Lukashenko’s regime as a toy and instrument to blackmail Belarus’ democratic forces.”

Pratasevich was traveling from Greece to Lithuania aboard a Ryanair flight on May 23 when Belarusian flight controllers ordered the pilots to land in Minsk, citing a bomb threat. No bomb was found, but Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend were arrested.

Speaking in a trembling voice and looking nervous in the program on the state-controlled ONT channel, Pratasevich said the opposition was pondering plans for a forceful change of government and was locked in infighting to divide the funds offered by Poland and Lithuania.

Pratasevich, who ran a widely popular channel on the Telegram messaging app that helped organize months of protests against Lukashenko, also offered repentance for his action and said he pleaded guilty to the charges of organizing mass disturbances. The charges carry a 15-year prison sentence.

Pratasevich said he fears that he could face a death sentence on charges linked to him being part of a volunteer battalion that fought against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He pleaded with Lukashenko not to hand him over to separatists who have launched a criminal probe against him.

In the end, he said, he was tired of political activism and only wants to have a family and live a normal life. Then he broke into tears, covering his face with his hands, scratches left by handcuffs clearly visible on his wrists.

Stsiapan Putsila, who co-founded the Nexta channel with Pratasevich, told The Associated Press that Pratasevich likely had been subjected to both “psychological pressure and specially designed drugs.£

“His statements had nothing to do with reality, they are the result of unbearable torture and exploitation of his emotions,” Putsila told the AP, adding that the authorities also have clearly brainwashed Pratasevich to try to convince him of his colleagues’ betrayal.

Tsikhanouskaya’s adviser, Franak Viachorka, described Pratasevich’s TV appearance as a “public humiliation.”

“He was forced to publicly betray his views and his colleagues,” Viachorka told the AP. “He was forced to plead respect for Lukashenko on camera. Their goal was to humiliate, break and trample him. He’s a hostage taken in a terrorist operation of Lukashenko’s regime that hijacked the plane.”

Belarus has been rocked by months of protests triggered by Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term in an August vote that was widely seen as rigged. The Belarusian leader has responded to opposition demands to step down with fierce repression. More than 35,000 people have been arrested and thousands beaten, and opposition leaders have been either jailed or forced to leave the country.

The program aired Thursday night marked Pratasevich’s third appearance on state TV. In a brief video a day after his arrest, he confessed to staging mass disturbances, and in other remarks aired Wednesday he said demonstrations against Lukashenko had fizzled and the opposition should wait for a better moment to revive them. He also said that he had been set up by an unidentified associate.

European Union leaders also reacted to the broadcast. In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said that the German government “condemns in the strongest terms” Pratasevich’s TV appearance and dismissed his confessions as “completely unworthy and implausible.”

“This is a disgrace for the broadcaster that screened it and for the Belarusian leadership,” Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

Speaking after a meeting of top diplomats of Denmark and the Baltic nations in Copenhagen, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis denounced the broadcast as a manifestation of “state terrorism.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted that Pratasevich’s TV appearance “was clearly under duress,” adding that “the persecution of those defending human rights and media freedom in Belarus must stop.” “Those involved in the filming, coercion and direction of the interview must be held accountable,” he said.

___

Karmanau reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.