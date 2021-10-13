Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss