Gunmen abduct 30 students from school in northwest Nigeria

AP International

by: SAM OLUKOYA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a school in northwestern Nigeria and kidnapped at least 30 students just weeks after a similar attack in the region, authorities said Friday.

The latest abduction took place around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, police said.

“About 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for,” the state’s commissioner for International Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement. Several staff of the school were also kidnapped, he added.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?