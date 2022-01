ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The eviction moratorium is ending this weekend in New York State and some tenants fear they could be put out in the cold. There have been several reports of landlords turning of utilities due to renters not paying their bills, but is this legal?

"The law looks at turning off the utilities as sort of like a self-help eviction, which is not permitted under the civil law," Anna Czarples, Esq., an attorney with Welch, Donlon & Czarples, PLLC., said.