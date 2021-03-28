4 found dead in separate Austria, Switzerland shootings

AP International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — A woman and a four-year-old girl were found shot to death in a car in a rural area north of Vienna, Austrian authorities said Sunday.

Police are trying to determine the whereabouts of the 29-year-old woman’s ex-partner.

A spokesman for Lower Austria police said a witness reported finding a car with two bodies inside early Sunday afternoon in the Mistelbach district, 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the capital.

Officers didn’t immediately find a firearm at the scene before cordoning it off for specialist investigators, said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner.

Heavily armed police went to the ex-partner’s home but did not find him there. The man is not currently being treated as a suspect, said Schwaigerlehner.

In a separate incident, police in neighboring Switzerland said Sunday that two people, a 44 -year-old woman and a 53-year-old man, were found dead near the southern town of Bellinzona.

Local newspaper Corriere del Ticino reported that police are investigating it as a possible murder-suicide.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Robert 'Kool' Bell talks 'Celebration' special honor, song for brother

LIRR restores service after service cuts cause overcrowding

BK native Dianne Morales talks NYC mayoral run

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks gun control debate

Sunny, mild Monday as strong winds continue

A look at a wild Sunday evening and your forecast for the week

Tracking severe weather and a thunderstorm watch at the Jersey Shore

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims