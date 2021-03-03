Skip to content
PIX11
New York, NY
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Cuomo Crisis
Local News
Brooklyn
Bronx
Long Island
Manhattan
Queens
Staten Island
New Jersey
Video
News
Coronavirus
Created Equal
National News
National Politics
Reopening Schools
Business
Small Business Spotlight
Entertainment
Monica Makes It Happen
Changemakers
It’s a G Thing
Mary Murphy’s Mysteries
Photo Galleries
Video
Morning News
Ben Aaron
The O List
Marysol Castro
Pivot
Hidden New York
Weather
Interactive Radar
Daily and Hourly Forecast
Maps and Radar
Weather Science
Weather Alerts
Watch Live
Video
Sports
Yankees
Mets
Traffic
PIX11
PIX11 News Team
PIX11 TV Listings
Where to find PIX11
PIX11 News App
PIX11 Partners
About Us
Contact PIX11
Report It!
Calendar
PIX11 Careers
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
AP Health
Ontario leader disappointed in Biden for not sharing vaccine
Israel, Denmark and Austria join forces against COVID-19
Famed Madrid flamenco venue closes amid virus restrictions
Hungary tightens pandemic restrictions amid rising deaths
In big shift, Germany to give AstraZeneca shots to over 65s
More AP Health Headlines
US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled
Greece: Tougher lockdown rules target exercise cheats
Czechs seek help abroad to treat their COVID-19 patients
Spanish king’s sisters vaccinated on trip to see dad in UAE
Austria plans vaccine drive in area hit by SA virus variant
Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is ‘slightly’ better
Palestinian Authority faces criticism over vaccine rollout
COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to African nations pick up speed
EXPLAINER: Pope’s risky Iraq trip aims to boost Christians
Health minister condemns blast at Dutch virus test center
Trending Stories
PIX11 Live
Yankee Stadium, Javits Center to offer overnight vaccinations
Video
Woman who stole from slain LI teen’s memorial, fatally ran over the teen’s mother gets 9 months in jail
Woman arrested after 12-year-old foster child found tethered to a fan with chains, padlocks in Newark
Cuomo accuser Charlotte Bennett speaks out
Some local independent pharmacies offer vaccines in NYC
Video
NJ woman sentenced to 50 years for forcing 17-year-old girl into sex work
Business booming for Brooklyn liquor store
Video
Connect with PIX11 Online
Don't Miss
Where to find New York’s Very Own
How textbooks, classroom resources have racism built in, and how to make education more inclusive
Video
PIX11 COMMUNITY CALENDAR
Latest Video
How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort
Video
Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day
Video
Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ
Video
Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later
Video
Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles
Video
Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud
Video
Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW
Video
House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning
Video
Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems
Video