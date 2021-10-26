Higher shipping rates help UPS as Q3 results top Street

AP Business
Posted: / Updated:

United Parcel Service (UPS) driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service Inc. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, reported third-quarter profit of $2.33 billion.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS’ third-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations, as consumers are paying higher rates to have the package delivery company fulfill their shipping needs.

Shares rose 5% before the market open on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc. earned $2.33 billion, or $2.65 per share for the period ended Sept. 30. That compares with $1.96 billion, or $2.24 per share a year ago.

Stripping out one-time items, earnings were $2.71 per share. That easily beat the $2.52 per share analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue for the Atlanta-based company improved to $23.18 billion from $21.24 billion. This topped the $22.61 billion that analysts predicted.

In the U.S., revenue climbed 7.4% to $14.21 billion, helped by a 12% increase in revenue per piece. The performance was better than the $14.19 billion Wall Street was calling for. International revenue rose 15.5% to $4.72 billion, topping the $4.66 billion expected.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss